DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The newborn babies at the Miami Valley Hospital NICU have their holiday spirit on full display.

Families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital received a special visit from Santa. A cutout of Santa was used again this year as an extra precaution against possible infection due to the rise in respiratory illnesses across the region, according to a hospital release.

You can see the photos below.

With the help of nurses, the Santa cutout allowed families to take some pictures with a little extra holiday spirit.

Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.