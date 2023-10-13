DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The name has changed after 17 years, but the Out Here Dayton Film Fest still promises to present what it is calling “the best in LGBTQIA stories on the big screen” with this weekend’s event at The Neon.

Running Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15, the festival, formerly known as the “Dayton LGBT Film Festival,” will screen seven feature films and nine shorts

Festival organizers had been considering a name change for several years as they felt “LGBT” was no longer broad enough to include everyone. Rather than continuing to modify and expand the initials, they cut them entirely and went with the more welcoming “Out Here Dayton.”

The opening night feature, “Our Son,” stars Billy Porter, Luke Evans and Phylicia Rashad in a domestic drama, while Saturday night features an Indigo Girls double-feature: “It’s Only Life After All,” a documentary on the iconic long-running duo, followed by “Glitter & Doom,” a romantic jukebox musical using Indigo Girls tunes.

You can see the full lineup as well as participating sponsors at the festival website.

Guests expected to attend for special Q&As:

Bill Oliver , writer/director of “Our Son”

, writer/director of “Our Son” Mandy Fabian , writer/director of “Jess Plus None,” along with Dayton native Heather Olt , the film’s producer.

, writer/director of “Jess Plus None,” along with Dayton native , the film’s producer. Aja Pilapil, cinematographer for “(In)Convenience”

While the all-screenings Festival Passes are sold out, you can still purchase single tickets to most of the individual screenings. (Friday’s “Our Son” is sold out.)