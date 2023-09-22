** Previous coverage of Sheetz is shown above. **

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The second Dayton-area Sheetz location will be opening their doors before October.

Sheetz in Springfield will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The location sits at 4700 S Charleston Pike in Springfield.

An official grand opening celebration will take place on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. Activities during the celebration is said to include a ribbon cutting ceremony, free coffee and soda plus multiple prizes. The grand prize giveaway will be for free Sheetz for a year, which is in the value of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

The convenience store company will be donating $2,500 to an area non-profit.

“In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan, which works to alleviate hunger in Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties by sourcing and distributing nutritious food to people in need, building community partnerships, and mobilizing the public to support hunger relief.”

Attendees on that bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the non-profit on Oct. 3 can receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, while supplies last.

The new Sheetz location joins the only other nearby location in Huber Heights. In Huber Heights, Sheetz is located at the corner of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road, which opened Aug. 29.