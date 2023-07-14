MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Fair is still underway, but not for long!

We are down to the final two days of the fair with everything wrapping up on Saturday, July 15. But it’s not too late to check out the food, rides and other fun the fair has to offer.

Thursday will open with the Junior Fair Cattle and Hog Sale, as well as the 4-H Horse Open Riding Show. According to the fair schedule, the Cincinnati Circus performance will begin at 3 p.m., there will be a Kiddie Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. and so much more!

Montgomery County Fair Board President Mark Jimison joined us live on 2 NEWS Today to say there’s still plenty to come do and see, but one of the hottest events is the Demolition Derby which begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“Come on out because that is a big — everybody loves demolition derby, everybody loves things crushed up,” said Jimison.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Saturday you can expect to see a Rodeo at 7 p.m.

Jimison said, “Tomorrow, we have a rodeo coming, so everybody come on out for that as well, plus all the other events and all the food.”

Admission to the fair is $10 at the gate, with children under the age of 6 free. Parking is free. Click here for more information.