DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may have woken up in the middle of the night around 3 a.m. and found a man on your television with music playing. The man is George Lopez, and he is coming to Cincinnati.

Comedian George Lopez will be making his way to the Taft Theatre in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. The comedian is stopping in the Queen City as a part of his “OMG Hi!” comedy tour.

Lopez is an actor, comedian and producer and has starred in shows and movies like the popular “George Lopez” show, the voice of Rafael in “Rio”, “Mr. Troop Mom” and many other on-air appearances, according to IMDB.

A queue for tickets is set up for those looking to purchase tickets. Tickets are currently being sold through Ticketmaster, according to Lopez’s website.

Doors open beginning at 6 p.m.