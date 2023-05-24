DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Hospice is looking to hire individuals in the healthcare field.

On May 30 and 31, Ohio’s Hospice will hold an online hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for nurses wanting to be a Registered Nurse (RN) with the care facility. Following the process of the interviews, the care company is wanting to fill 60 RN positions across Ohio.

“We are seeking professional RNs who have a heart for hospice and are willing to bring their passion for caring to our organization,” Vice President of Administration at Ohio’s Hospice Brandi Barlow said. “As a member of our team, they will have a chance to impact many lives, find deeper meaning in their work, and rediscover why they chose the nursing profession.”

People interested in attending the virtual event are asked to register here. Once you click, you will be able to select a preferred time.

If you would like to learn more about Ohio’s Hospice and what they have to offer, visit their website.