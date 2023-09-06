URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is back once again for multiple weekends celebrating all things seafood.

Taking place just north of Urbana at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, the 21st annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will offer three Saturdays of seafood, live outdoor music and fun family-friendly activities.

Attendees can enjoy food selections including Freshwater Farms’ rainbow trout, jambalaya, grilled and coconut shrimp, fish tacos and so much more.

Gate admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, $2 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 2 and under. Parking is free.

Are you older than 12 but want free admission? Come dressed as a mermaid, pirate or sea creature and you can get in for free! Secret judges will even award prizes for costumed adults as well as youth ages 16 and under in each category.

The festival is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9, 16, and 23.

