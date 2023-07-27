Video above: Troy Christmas tree arrives, awaits Grand Illumination

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Although Christmas is just over 150 days away, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has begun its search for a grand tree to adorn Courthouse Square this holiday season.

According to the Downtown Dayton Partnership, nominations are now open to find the 2023 Dayton Holiday Festival tree. It will be decorated with thousands of lights as the centerpiece of this year’s Grand Illumination celebration.

Nominated trees should meet the following guidelines:

Approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees preferred — other “grand and stately” evergreens will be considered

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree and free from power lines or transit cables

When selected, crews will cut down the tree, remove the stump and transport it to Courthouse Square at no cost to the owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the tree-lighting ceremony.

A search crew will reportedly select this year’s winning tree at the end of October.

Those who would like to nominate a tree can call Colleen Turner with the Downtown Dayton Partnership at 937-224-1518 or email turner@downtowndayton.org.

Information about Dayton’s Holiday Festival will be available in the coming months.