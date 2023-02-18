CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The newest location of Ace Hardware has opened the doors to the public after a brief postponement.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware opened its newest location for business on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Centerville. The new hardware store is located in Cross Pointe Shopping Center at 251 East Alex Bell Road.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the store was supposed to open for business, but a statement from Rocky’s on Thursday, Feb. 16 said the opening date would have to be pushed to a later date.

At the location, more than 20 full-time and part-time jobs would be created, the company says in a release.

Rocco Falcone is the president of Rocky’s Ace Hardware and says the company is excited for the 48th and newest location to be opening, since the future of the store is projected to be bright.

“We have big plans for this location—this is just the beginning,” Falcone said. “We plan to quickly expand with an outdoor power section featuring Husqvarna and ECHO in addition to offering Carhartt apparel, sewing tools, camping and fishing gear, and arts and crafts supplies.”

The newest location of Rocky’s Ace Hardware includes departments such as a barbecue grilling showroom, Benjamin Moore paint studio and a complete power tool showroom, among others, according to the release.

A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts formerly held the space where the hardware store currently sits.

The official and full grand opening celebration is slated to take place on Saturday, April 29.