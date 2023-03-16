DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Are you seeing green? Don’t worry! It’s just the adorable newborns at The Christ Hospital Health Network showing off their St. Patrick’s Day apparel.

Baby Chloe, daughter of Cara and Austin Panno, shows off her new St. Patrick’s Day-themed onesie. (Photo courtesy of The Christ Hospital Health Network)



Babies born on St. Patrick’s Day at the Mount Auburn or Liberty Birthing Centers will get a limited-edition “Lucky Me, I’ve Got You” onesie. Like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, the special surprise is a cute little newborn.

The network will be giving away these limited time onesies to babies that are born at their two different center locations.

These special holiday onesies are the latest in the line of limited-edition designs given out to newborns on special days of the year. The goal is to add a special surprise and memory to new parents, according to hospital officials.

The Christ Hospital Health Network is wishing all families a happy Saint Patrick’s Day!