DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new, limited-time tasty flavor of McFlurry is coming to McDonald’s locations nationwide.

Beginning April 12, the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will hit participating McDonald’s menus across the country while supplies last, according to a release.

The new flavor is said to be made with signature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and buttery shortbread cookies.

This limited-time flavor will be available in regular size and can be ordered as a topping to other McFlurry flavors for an additional cost, said the release.

Check out the new flavor on McDonalds.com.