DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Music lovers and entertainment seekers from across the Miami Valley have been waiting for the Fraze Pavillion to announce their artist lineup for the 2023 summer season.

On Friday morning, Fraze Pavillion in Kettering announced four shows, including Nelly, a well-known rapper with several popular hit songs. Singer Chase McDaniel will join Nelly as a special guest on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

The Menus will perform on Friday, June 23. Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen will perform on Thursday, July 6 and Happy Together Tour 2023 will perform on Thursday, Aug. 10.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for all shows on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. You will be able to purchase tickets online at fraze.com or in person inside the Town and Country Shopping Center at the Fraze FanFare Store.

Nelly tickets start at $45 and go to $65.50. Ticket prices will increase by $5 on the day of the show.