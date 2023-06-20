DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Say cheese! Gem City Selfie Museum is hosting a free pop-up event for National Selfie Day on Wednesday.

The picture-perfect event is happening at The Brightside Music & Event Venue located at 905 E 3rd Street in Dayton.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the event will offer a selfie pop-up exhibit.

From 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., there will be a selfie and mental health resource mixer to go with the pop-up featuring event collaborators She Selfish LLC, Unemotional SEL and The Detour Program Inc.

Gem City Selfie is partnering with the Express clothing store for the event.

You can learn more about the event online here.