MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A few new deputies will be waddling around the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have some exciting news to share with you all today! A new momma duck and her adorable ducklings have officially become the newest members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” said a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said the mother duck made her nest right in front of the building.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her and her precious babies as a part of our team.”

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)