DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and With Gods Grace is asking for your help with donations this holiday season for children.

A “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive event will be held at With God’s Grace in Dayton on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. The two organizations are asking the public for donations of new and unwrapped toys for children 1-years-old to 12-years-old for children to receive for Christmas.

With God’s Grace says this is the first Fill the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive and the donations received will be passed out during the annual toy giveaway by their organization. More information about the giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 18 can be found here.

If you would like to learn more about the toy drive or With God’s Grace, you can click here.