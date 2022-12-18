Consider the space where you’ll be displaying your Christmas tree: you don’t want to go too small or too large.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is helping residents after the holiday season get rid of their unwanted trees.

The Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Environmental Services, Megan O’Leary, says if you have purchased a live Christmas tree, the county can dispose of them, giving back to the environment.

“If you are one of those families that like to purchase live Christmas trees, you can bring them here after your holiday Christmas season is over and we’ll turn them into mulch,” O’Leary said.

Once the trees are turned into mulch, the county says the mulch will then be sold to a mulch company to give back to the earth.

O’Leary says, “We just ask that residents take all the ornaments, the tinsel and anything that’s not original to the tree off before bringing it here.”

Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice discussed that residents in the county like to have the program as a fast and eco-friendly way to get rid of the trees.

Citizens love the convenience of the Holiday Tree Recycling Program. It’s a free and

environmentally-conscious way to dispose of trees after the holidays. The services at our Solid Waste District make the process seamless for residents, and equally as great: the mulch created from these trees further beautifies Montgomery County. Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County commissioner

Residents in Montgomery County that would like to dispose of their trees after Christmas can take their tree to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine. The free service will run from Monday, Dec. 26 to Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Drop-off hours are the following:

Monday to Friday: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For more information about the tree recycling event, click here or call Montgomery County Environmental Services at (937) 225-4999 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.