DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s Ice Cream’s 2022 Mystery Flavor has been announced.

“Midnight Snack,” Graeter’s 2022 Mystery Flavor, will be available in Graeter’s shops and its online store beginning March 1. It will be available in select grocery stores beginning in April.

Midnight Snack is a specialty ice cream composed of peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels and brownie pieces according to Graeter’s.

To learn more or to buy the flavor online, visit www.graeters.com or visit their social media @Greaters.