DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two-time Grammy Award winner and Emmy-nominated performer Michael Bolton will headline a charitable event in Dayton next year.

According to a release from Kettering Health, Bolton, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will be performing at Kettering Health Foundation’s annual Heart to Heart Gala.

Proceeds from the event go toward Kettering Health’s cardiovascular program. Over more than 30 years, the event has raised funds to provide advanced medical technology, patient-centered education, cardiac and stroke screening outreach and advanced caregiver training.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and the performance will start at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets for Michael Bolton Fan Club members are currently underway. General ticket sales will begin on Oct. 25. Click here to purchase tickets.