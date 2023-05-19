DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Food Truck Rally is scheduled to return on Saturday with events and activities for the entire family.

Beginning Saturday, May 20, over 60 food trucks will gather at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Troy. The food and fun will begin starting at 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds.

Activities including live music, more than 40 vendors and of course food will be taking place for attendees of all ages to enjoy. A plant sale will be in the Poultry building and Veterans Resource Fair in the Shop N Crop building.

Free parking will be available for attendees by entering through the north gate along North County Road 25 A, which is the main gate. From the parking lot to the top of the midway, people are able to park for free.

The rally in Miami County is scheduled to wrap up at 9 p.m.