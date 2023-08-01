DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’re up, Mowey McMowface.

The Miami Conservancy District is now accepting name submissions for its new remote-operated robotic mower.

Initial name submissions will be accepted until Aug. 11. and can be submitted on the MCD Name the Mower contest page. Winners will be notified by email and if eligible will receive a $100 gift card.

MCD staff will select five submissions for the public to vote on. Public voting will be held from Aug. 11-25 and will also be available on the MCD Name the Mower contest page.

The contest rules are as follows:

Entries will only be accepted on the MCD Name the Mower contest page.

Entries will be accepted in the order received — duplicated names will be excluded.

Staff of MCD and their families are not eligible to win the gift card prize.

No profanity or inappropriate language.

MCD reserves the right to reject any submission for any reason.

“Entrants agree to release, defend, indemnify and hold MCD harmless with respect to all claims arising from entrant’s entry.”

In order to maintain five dams and 55 miles of levees, the MCD employs the help of remote-operated mowers. Since putting the mowers in service in May, they have logged approximately 70 hours of mowing.

Ben Casper, manager of operations at MCD, said the mowers are saving the MCD lots of time while also minimizing the risk for staff when tending to steep slopes and difficult areas.