DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The president of Mercy Health-Springfield will be hosting a community town hall event to discuss a plan for 2023.

Adam Groshans, the president of Mercy Health-Springfield will speak to the community in a town hall event on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 12 to 1 p.m. The event is being held for the community to hear the health care facility’s upcoming plan for 2023, a flyer says.

Groshans will talk about the improvements and growth the medical center will have on the Springfield community. Attendees of the event will be able to ask question.

In 2022, Mercy Health-Springfield announced the expanded use of robots, the launch of a maternal-fetal medicine program and celebrated the opening of the new musculoskeletal institute. The medical facility also added services of rheumatology.

If you plan to attend, you can attend either in-person at CoHatch the Market inside of the exchange room or virtually through Zoom. To receive a virtual link or if you want to attend, send an email to jdahlberg@mercy.com