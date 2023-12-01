DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An important deadline that will impact your health and wallet for the next year is just around the corner.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period will come to a close.

Even if you already have a Medicare plan, it could be changing. Since drug and health plans are subject to change, you are always urged to review your current plan, along with the alternatives.

When deciding on a specific Medicare plan, it is important to ask a few questions:

Will my physician or specialists be in-network?

Will I need referrals for certain medical providers?

What will be the cost of my medication?

Some of the most popular plans Medicare members have include Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, United Health Care and various others, according to NerdWallet.

If you have not yet spoken with a Medicare planning advisor to choose or keep your Medicare plan for 2024, you can contact Medicare Planning of Dayton at 937-504-9999.