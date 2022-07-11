DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — McDonald’s will be offering an online-exclusive fry-freebie for National French Fry Day. Here’s how you can redeem this one-day-only offer.

According to McDonald’s, the fast-food chain is giving away free large fries on July 13 — National French Fry Day.

This offer is only redeemable through the McDonald’s app on July 13 for one free large fry per person. No purchase is necessary to get your free fry at participating restaurants, said McDonald’s.

Make sure you download the free McDonald’s app to get your free order of these iconic fries!