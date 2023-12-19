** Prior coverage from a 2021 newscast **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you happen to see a large presence of first responders this weekend, you should not worry.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Light Ohio Blue’s Operation Santa Sleigh will be taking place throughout a large portion of Montgomery County. During the event, first responders from numerous local agencies will be on the road en-route to Dayton Children’s Hospital to help spread holiday cheer.

Operation Santa’s Sleigh is an effort to bring holiday cheer to children, families and medical personnel in six children’s hospitals, along with Veterans homes and hospitals across Ohio.

“In the area you will see first responders gathering to make this holiday season one to remember,” Light Ohio Blue says.

To keep up to date on the initiative, visit their social media or website.