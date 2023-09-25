PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A mass food distribution event is scheduled for Preble County.

According to The Foodbank, residents of Preble County can come on Tuesday, Sept. 26 to the Preble County Fairgrounds Toney Building for a mass food distribution event. Residents can stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You should not show up to the fairgrounds before 9 a.m.

Once residents arrive, they will get to walk through the building to receive free fresh produce and other products.

“The Preble County Mass Food Distribution is an annual event where our Foodbank team and CareSource partners distribute fresh food directly to those who lack food security.” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, states. “Our emergency food relief network is seeing households more often. This data points to a longer recovery time in our community. Inflation is really impacting household food budgets, and individuals are needing emergency food assistance for longer periods of time.”

If you have any questions, contact The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.