** Related video shown in player above **

Xenia, Ohio (WDTN) — Today, Dec. 21, is the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Greene County Parks and Trails are providing an opportunity to enjoy the night to the fullest.

Announced in a Facebook post, Russ Nature Reserve will be open to the public for a night hike from 7 to 9 p.m., located at 2380 Kemp Road.

Patrons will be guided through the reserve by “glowing, holiday luminaries,” and can expect to walk about a mile.

Hot chocolate, treats, and a small gift for children in attendance will be available to enjoy in front of a campfire, free of charge.

For any further updates, check out the Greene County Parks and Trails Facebook page.