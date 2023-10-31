DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman will be featured in an upcoming television series.

Becky Beverly recently competed in the Food Network’s Holiday Wars with teammates Aaron and Nayara. Together, they’re known as “The Blitzen Bakers.”

Beverly, who holds cake and cupcake decorating classes in the Dayton area, is known for her decorating skills.

She has been featured in American Cake Decorating Magazine, has a cake decorating e-book, and operates a YouTube channel with over 29.7K subscribers.

This will be the fifth season of Holiday Wars.

The series premiers at 9 p.m. on November 5 on the Food Network. Viewers can also stream the episodes on HBO Max and Discovery.