TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will hold a concert dedicated to the music of John Williams in November.

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center will hold a concert on Saturday, Nov. 11 paying tribute to the movie music of John Williams. Starting at 7 p.m., the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will fill the theater with songs from some of the most famous soundtracks.

John Williams has perfected movie soundtracks for over six decades, with a catalog that includes “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Harry Potter,” “Superman” and more. An overhead screen will share clips from each movie throughout the concert.

Tickets start at $25 for adults, and $20 for children ages 3-12. You can order tickets online or through the box office by calling 937-418-8392.

The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra is an all-volunteer orchestra performing under the direction of conductor Awadagin Pratt. The Arbogast Performing Arts Center is located at 500 South Dorset Road in Troy.

