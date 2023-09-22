** Prior coverage of Young’s Jersey Dairy from March is above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local ice cream shop has been ranked the best spot to get a milkshake in the state of Ohio.

According to a new study, Youngs Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs was ranked the best place to grab a milkshake.

“You can get a milkshake made from dozens of flavors, but it’s hard to beat the Buckeye, a peanut butter and chocolate concoction that pays homage to Ohio’s famous candy export,” Cheapism said.

On Google Maps, Young’s is rated at 4.6 stars with a total of 11,511 Google reviewers. With 393 reviews on Yelp, the Greene County dessert shop ranks 4.2 out of 5 stars.