DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple locations of First Financial Bank across the Miami Valley are collecting cleaning supplies.

First Financial Bank locations in Centerville, Dayton, Englewood, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro will be participating in the collection drive. From Aug. 21 to Sept. 1, area residents can drop off unopened and unexpired cleaning supplies during normal business hours.

“First Financial has always recognized the importance that housing plays on our overall well-being, and we are excited to be working collaboratively with our communities to ensure that after our neighbors get into their dream home, they can keep it just as beautiful as it was on move-in day,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

Cleaning supplies will be delivered at the conclusion of the drive to local organizations. Each financial center will choose which organization to donate their supplies to.