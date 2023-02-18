DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local author has released several different books and is holding a party to celebrate.

Sharon Underwood is the author of a few different bilingual books and is holding a party to bring awareness and have others to help celebrate. Underwood is asking the community to come out to West Social Tap & Table in Dayton beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and celebrate.

The three books Underwood has written are children’s books and are written in the English and Spanish languages. “Lost in the Mangrove!”, “Manu to the Rescue!” and Monster in the Pitch Lake!” are the books the author has written.

When Underwood was writing the different books, she says in the flyer for the event that all of the stories which she wrote are based off of wildlife and special places in Trinidad, her home country.

Underwood is asking the community to come out to West Social Tap & Table in Dayton beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and celebrate. If you already have one of the books, you are able to bring it and Underwood will be able to sign your book. The celebration is for people of all ages to attend.

If you plan on attending, you could win yourself a prize. To celebrate the Trinidad Carnival, those that dress up as a character from one of Underwood’s bilingual books and attend the party at West Social Tap & Table, you could win a prize after entering your name.

Judging for the costume contest will begin promptly at 5 p.m. and the celebrations are expected to wrap up about 6 p.m.

To find out more about Underwood or the books online, you can visit her website.