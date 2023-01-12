DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A musical based on the beloved children’s book “Llama Llama Red Pajama” will be taking to the stage in Troy this weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m., the Bay Area Children’s Theatre will visit Troy to present Llama Llama – Live! at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

Llama Llama Live! is based on the children’s story “Llama Llama Red Pajama”, written and illustrated by Anna Dewdney. First published in 2005, there are now over 20 million Llama Llama books in print, according to a release.

Tickets prices for Llama Llama Live! at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased here.

For more information, to order tickets to any APAC performances, or to become an APAC season member, call the Box Office at (937)-418-8392 or visit their website here.