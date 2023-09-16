SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — A free community event for the entire family is happening in northern Warren County.

At BoroFest, people will get to listen to music from a tribute band of The Eagles. Children will have an opportunity to get in on some fun, like participate in face painting, bounce houses. Food trucks will be on-site, along with concessions by the Springboro Rotary Club.

The community event is being Saturday, Sept. 16 held from 4 to 8 p.m. at North Park Amphitheater, located at 195 Tamarack Trail in Springboro.

