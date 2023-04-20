For many music lovers, vinyl is considered the optimum listening format for sound quality.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Set up your record players and head to the store! Record Store Day is happening on Saturday, April 22. Many stores across the Dayton area are participating!

Record Store Day is held to celebrate and support the independent businesses that sell vinyl records across the country.

“This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role they play in their communities,” Record Store Day says.

On Saturday, there will be multiple exclusive releases, including one from Taylor Swift. One of Swift’s albums, “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” features songs like “betty,” “the last great American dynasty,” “mirrorball” and many more. was recorded in Sept. 2020, and is being released for the first time on vinyl for the special day. The sessions feature Swift, Aaron Dessner from The National, Jack Antonoff from Bleachers and Justin Vernon from Bon Iver.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires have been named the 2023 organization sponsor. Music from artists like Chief Keef, Stevie Knicks, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and a handful more are also having releases on Saturday.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of participating stores across the Dayton area that will be taking part in the special day, Saturday April 22:

Block Head Records – 408 North Eighth St., Richmond, Ind.

Catacomb Records – 2310 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering.

Hey Suburbia Records – 108 West Main St. Floor 1, Mason.

Lester’s Rock N’ Roll Shop – 1959 Central Ave., Middletown.

Omega Music – 318 East Fifth St., Dayton.

Real Roots Radio Lobby Shop – 22 East Second St., Xenia.

Resignation Records – 225 South Market St., Troy.

Skeleton Dust Records – 133 East Third St., Dayton.

Toxic Beauty Records – 220 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs.

There may be other participating record stores that are participating not included in the list, so make sure to call ahead before heading to your nearest store.