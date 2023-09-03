DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Labor Day will be impacting waste and recycling pickups across the Miami Valley.

Many residents will have to check before putting their waste and recycling out at the curb for the garbage truck to pick it up. Since Labor Day is a national holiday, services could be delayed in your area.

In the city of Dayton, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day.

Jefferson Township residents will see trash collection delayed by one day. The township’s bulk collection will happen on Friday, Sept. 8, and recycling collection on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Moraine residents will have their pickup date for all collections on Sept. 9.

Miami Valley residents that use Rumpke may have their collection delayed by one day, like Montgomery County. Rumpke customers can click here to see if your residing county has a delay.

Most Waste Management customers will see a one day delay. Click here to check your ZIP code.