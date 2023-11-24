DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The holiday season is here and light displays are popping up across the Miami Valley. Find a local winter wonderland below.

A Carillon Christmas

  • 5-10 p.m., 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
  • Open Nov. 21-Dec. 30, closed Dec. 24-25
  • $14 per adult, $12 per senior (60+), $10 per child (3-17), free for children 2 and under
  • Click here for more details

Christmas Drive-thru Light Show

  • 6-10 p.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
  • Open Nov. 17-Jan. 7
  • $30 per car, $50 for Express Ticket to skip the line
  • Click here for more details

Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas

  • 6-9:30 p.m., 135 Camden Road, Eaton
  • Open Nov. 24-Dec. 31
  • Free admission, donations encouraged
  • Click here for more details

Holiday Lights at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum

  • 7 p.m., 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta
  • Open Nov. 24-Jan. 7, museum closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Museum admission $12 per person, $11 per senior (60+), $7.50 per child (6-12)
  • Click here for more details

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

  • 6-9 p.m., 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
  • Open weekends from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, with additional days from Dec. 18-21.
  • $10 per car, $30 for 15-passenger vans, cash only
  • Click here for more details

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

  • 6-10 p.m., 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
  • Open Nov. 22-Dec. 30, Drive-thru only Dec. 26-30
  • $12 per person
  • Click here for more details

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

  • 5-9 p.m., 75 Water St., Clifton
  • Open Nov. 24-Dec. 25
  • $10 per person Monday – Wednesday, $15 per person Thursday – Sunday, free for children 3 and under
  • Click here for more details

Light Up Middletown

  • 6-10 p.m., 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown
  • Open Nov. 23-Dec. 31
  • Admission by cash donation
  • Click here for more information

ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park

  • 6-9 p.m., 520 Stringtown Road, Xenia
  • Open Dec. 1-31
  • Free admission
  • Click here for more details

Woodland Lights

  • 6-9 p.m., 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
  • Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday until Dec. 30
  • $9 per person, $20 season pass available, free for children 2 and under
  • Click here for more details

More light displays will be added as more information becomes available.