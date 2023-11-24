DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The holiday season is here and light displays are popping up across the Miami Valley. Find a local winter wonderland below.
A Carillon Christmas
- 5-10 p.m., 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
- Open Nov. 21-Dec. 30, closed Dec. 24-25
- $14 per adult, $12 per senior (60+), $10 per child (3-17), free for children 2 and under
- Click here for more details
Christmas Drive-thru Light Show
- 6-10 p.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
- Open Nov. 17-Jan. 7
- $30 per car, $50 for Express Ticket to skip the line
- Click here for more details
Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas
- 6-9:30 p.m., 135 Camden Road, Eaton
- Open Nov. 24-Dec. 31
- Free admission, donations encouraged
- Click here for more details
Holiday Lights at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum
- 7 p.m., 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta
- Open Nov. 24-Jan. 7, museum closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
- Museum admission $12 per person, $11 per senior (60+), $7.50 per child (6-12)
- Click here for more details
Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve
- 6-9 p.m., 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
- Open weekends from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, with additional days from Dec. 18-21.
- $10 per car, $30 for 15-passenger vans, cash only
- Click here for more details
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
- 6-10 p.m., 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
- Open Nov. 22-Dec. 30, Drive-thru only Dec. 26-30
- $12 per person
- Click here for more details
The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill
- 5-9 p.m., 75 Water St., Clifton
- Open Nov. 24-Dec. 25
- $10 per person Monday – Wednesday, $15 per person Thursday – Sunday, free for children 3 and under
- Click here for more details
Light Up Middletown
- 6-10 p.m., 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown
- Open Nov. 23-Dec. 31
- Admission by cash donation
- Click here for more information
ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park
- 6-9 p.m., 520 Stringtown Road, Xenia
- Open Dec. 1-31
- Free admission
- Click here for more details
Woodland Lights
- 6-9 p.m., 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
- Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday until Dec. 30
- $9 per person, $20 season pass available, free for children 2 and under
- Click here for more details
More light displays will be added as more information becomes available.