DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The holiday season is here and light displays are popping up across the Miami Valley. Find a local winter wonderland below.

A Carillon Christmas

5-10 p.m., 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Open Nov. 21-Dec. 30, closed Dec. 24-25

$14 per adult, $12 per senior (60+), $10 per child (3-17), free for children 2 and under

Click here for more details

Christmas Drive-thru Light Show

6-10 p.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Open Nov. 17-Jan. 7

$30 per car, $50 for Express Ticket to skip the line

Click here for more details

Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas

6-9:30 p.m., 135 Camden Road, Eaton

Open Nov. 24-Dec. 31

Free admission, donations encouraged

Click here for more details

Holiday Lights at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum

7 p.m., 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta

Open Nov. 24-Jan. 7, museum closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Museum admission $12 per person, $11 per senior (60+), $7.50 per child (6-12)

Click here for more details

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

6-9 p.m., 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

Open weekends from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, with additional days from Dec. 18-21.

$10 per car, $30 for 15-passenger vans, cash only

Click here for more details

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

6-10 p.m., 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Open Nov. 22-Dec. 30, Drive-thru only Dec. 26-30

$12 per person

Click here for more details

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

5-9 p.m., 75 Water St., Clifton

Open Nov. 24-Dec. 25

$10 per person Monday – Wednesday, $15 per person Thursday – Sunday, free for children 3 and under

Click here for more details

Light Up Middletown

6-10 p.m., 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Open Nov. 23-Dec. 31

Admission by cash donation

Click here for more information

ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park

6-9 p.m., 520 Stringtown Road, Xenia

Open Dec. 1-31

Free admission

Click here for more details

Woodland Lights

6-9 p.m., 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday until Dec. 30

$9 per person, $20 season pass available, free for children 2 and under

Click here for more details

More light displays will be added as more information becomes available.