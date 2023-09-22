DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures are dropping, leaves are falling and there is so much to do across the Miami Valley. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of festivals and events that will get you in the mood for fall.

Feast & Fall-y

  • Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Lebanon – Mulberry Street between Broadway and Cherry streets
  • The perfect fall market for foodies and finding seasonal items.
  • Click here for details.

Liberty Township Fall Festival

  • Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Township
  • A festival with music, food and shopping.
  • Click here for details.

2023 Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

  • Sept. 23, Noon -11 p.m. and Sept. 24, Noon – 7 p.m.
  • 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
  • Two days of Oktoberfest fun including live music, family activities, food and beer.
  • Click here for details.

Wilmington Oktoberfest

  • Sept. 29, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Sept. 30, Noon – 6 p.m.
  • Sugarstree Street, Wilmington
  • Food, entertainment, wiener dog races and Oktoberfest fun.
  • Click here for details.

Fall Festival in Centerville

  • Sept. 30, Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Stubbs Park, 255 West Spring Valley Road, Centerville
  • A family-friendly festival full of autumn activities in Centerville including an Oktoberfest celebration.
  • Click here for details.

Urbana Oktoberfest

  • Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana
  • Food, live entertainment and beer with a $3 cash admission.
  • Click here for details.

Iams Homestead Pioneer Harvest Fest

  • Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Iams Homestead Museum, 349 South Broadway St., Trotwood
  • A day of antique tractors, food and fall activities.
  • Click here for details.

Pumpkin Chuck Dayton

  • Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • 5901 Airway Road, Riverside
  • A pumpkin chucking competition, food, live entertainment and more.
  • Click here for details.

Butler Township Party in the Park Fall Festival

  • Oct. 7, Noon – 6 p.m.
  • 3180 Benchwood Road, Dayton
  • Food, entertainment and fall-themed family activities.
  • Click here for details.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

  • Oct. 7, 5-11 p.m.
  • 1400 East Fifth Street, Dayton
  • An authentic German celebration with food, music and beverages.
  • Click here for details.

Oakwood Family Fall Festival

  • Oct. 8, 2-5 p.m.
  • Collingwood Avenue and Shafor Boulevard, Oakwood
  • An afternoon of family-friendly games, pumpkin painting and other entertainment.
  • Click here for details.

Lebanon Oktoberfest

  • Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m. and Oct. 14, Noon – 10 p.m.
  • Mulberry Street, Lebanon
  • Two days of music, craft beers, food and shopping.
  • Click here for details.

Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing

  • Oct. 14, 1-8 p.m.
  • Austin Landing
  • An evening celebrating everything pumpkin.
  • Click here for details.

Enon Apple Butter Festival

  • Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • 120 South Xenia Dr., Enon
  • A weekend of old-fashioned apple butter.
  • Click here for details.

Miami County Fall Farm Fest

  • Oct. 14- 15, Noon – 5 p.m.
  • Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, Troy
  • A festival featuring pumpkins, pony rides and a corn maze.
  • Click here for details.

Harvest on Main/Xenia Oktoberfest

  • Oct. 14, Noon – 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Xenia
  • Games, food and fun for the whole family including a pie-eating contest.
  • Click here for details.

Fairborn Halloween Festival

  • Oct. 20, 4-11 p.m., Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Oct. 23, Noon – 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Fairborn
  • A weekend of food, a beer garden, shopping and Foy’s Haunted Museum.
  • Click here for details.

Community Fall Fest 2023

  • Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • The Mall at Fairfield Commons – lower level
  • Family-friendly fall fun with food, games and local vendors.
  • Click here for details.

Rock the Rec Halloween Party

  • Oct. 28, Noon – 7 p.m.
  • Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
  • Food trucks, live music, a costume contest and Trick or Treat at the Vandalia Rec Center.
  • Click here for details.

Did we miss something? Email us at webdesk@wdtn.com.