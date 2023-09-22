DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures are dropping, leaves are falling and there is so much to do across the Miami Valley. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of festivals and events that will get you in the mood for fall.

Feast & Fall-y

Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Downtown Lebanon – Mulberry Street between Broadway and Cherry streets

The perfect fall market for foodies and finding seasonal items.

Liberty Township Fall Festival

Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Township

A festival with music, food and shopping.

2023 Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

Sept. 23, Noon -11 p.m. and Sept. 24, Noon – 7 p.m.

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Two days of Oktoberfest fun including live music, family activities, food and beer.

Wilmington Oktoberfest

Sept. 29, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Sept. 30, Noon – 6 p.m.

Sugarstree Street, Wilmington

Food, entertainment, wiener dog races and Oktoberfest fun.

Fall Festival in Centerville

Sept. 30, Noon – 9 p.m.

Stubbs Park, 255 West Spring Valley Road, Centerville

A family-friendly festival full of autumn activities in Centerville including an Oktoberfest celebration.

Urbana Oktoberfest

Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana

Food, live entertainment and beer with a $3 cash admission.

Iams Homestead Pioneer Harvest Fest

Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Iams Homestead Museum, 349 South Broadway St., Trotwood

A day of antique tractors, food and fall activities.

Pumpkin Chuck Dayton

Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

5901 Airway Road, Riverside

A pumpkin chucking competition, food, live entertainment and more.

Butler Township Party in the Park Fall Festival

Oct. 7, Noon – 6 p.m.

3180 Benchwood Road, Dayton

Food, entertainment and fall-themed family activities.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

Oct. 7, 5-11 p.m.

1400 East Fifth Street, Dayton

An authentic German celebration with food, music and beverages.

Oakwood Family Fall Festival

Oct. 8, 2-5 p.m.

Collingwood Avenue and Shafor Boulevard, Oakwood

An afternoon of family-friendly games, pumpkin painting and other entertainment.

Lebanon Oktoberfest

Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m. and Oct. 14, Noon – 10 p.m.

Mulberry Street, Lebanon

Two days of music, craft beers, food and shopping.

Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing

Oct. 14, 1-8 p.m.

Austin Landing

An evening celebrating everything pumpkin.

Enon Apple Butter Festival

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

120 South Xenia Dr., Enon

A weekend of old-fashioned apple butter.

Miami County Fall Farm Fest

Oct. 14- 15, Noon – 5 p.m.

Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, Troy

A festival featuring pumpkins, pony rides and a corn maze.

Harvest on Main/Xenia Oktoberfest

Oct. 14, Noon – 5 p.m.

Downtown Xenia

Games, food and fun for the whole family including a pie-eating contest.

Fairborn Halloween Festival

Oct. 20, 4-11 p.m., Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Oct. 23, Noon – 6 p.m.

Downtown Fairborn

A weekend of food, a beer garden, shopping and Foy’s Haunted Museum.

Community Fall Fest 2023

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons – lower level

Family-friendly fall fun with food, games and local vendors.

Rock the Rec Halloween Party

Oct. 28, Noon – 7 p.m.

Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Food trucks, live music, a costume contest and Trick or Treat at the Vandalia Rec Center.

