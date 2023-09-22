DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures are dropping, leaves are falling and there is so much to do across the Miami Valley. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of festivals and events that will get you in the mood for fall.
Feast & Fall-y
- Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Downtown Lebanon – Mulberry Street between Broadway and Cherry streets
- The perfect fall market for foodies and finding seasonal items.
Liberty Township Fall Festival
- Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Township
- A festival with music, food and shopping.
2023 Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute
- Sept. 23, Noon -11 p.m. and Sept. 24, Noon – 7 p.m.
- 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
- Two days of Oktoberfest fun including live music, family activities, food and beer.
Wilmington Oktoberfest
- Sept. 29, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Sept. 30, Noon – 6 p.m.
- Sugarstree Street, Wilmington
- Food, entertainment, wiener dog races and Oktoberfest fun.
Fall Festival in Centerville
- Sept. 30, Noon – 9 p.m.
- Stubbs Park, 255 West Spring Valley Road, Centerville
- A family-friendly festival full of autumn activities in Centerville including an Oktoberfest celebration.
Urbana Oktoberfest
- Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana
- Food, live entertainment and beer with a $3 cash admission.
Iams Homestead Pioneer Harvest Fest
- Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Iams Homestead Museum, 349 South Broadway St., Trotwood
- A day of antique tractors, food and fall activities.
Pumpkin Chuck Dayton
- Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- 5901 Airway Road, Riverside
- A pumpkin chucking competition, food, live entertainment and more.
Butler Township Party in the Park Fall Festival
- Oct. 7, Noon – 6 p.m.
- 3180 Benchwood Road, Dayton
- Food, entertainment and fall-themed family activities.
Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest
- Oct. 7, 5-11 p.m.
- 1400 East Fifth Street, Dayton
- An authentic German celebration with food, music and beverages.
Oakwood Family Fall Festival
- Oct. 8, 2-5 p.m.
- Collingwood Avenue and Shafor Boulevard, Oakwood
- An afternoon of family-friendly games, pumpkin painting and other entertainment.
Lebanon Oktoberfest
- Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m. and Oct. 14, Noon – 10 p.m.
- Mulberry Street, Lebanon
- Two days of music, craft beers, food and shopping.
Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing
- Oct. 14, 1-8 p.m.
- Austin Landing
- An evening celebrating everything pumpkin.
Enon Apple Butter Festival
- Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 120 South Xenia Dr., Enon
- A weekend of old-fashioned apple butter.
Miami County Fall Farm Fest
- Oct. 14- 15, Noon – 5 p.m.
- Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, Troy
- A festival featuring pumpkins, pony rides and a corn maze.
Harvest on Main/Xenia Oktoberfest
- Oct. 14, Noon – 5 p.m.
- Downtown Xenia
- Games, food and fun for the whole family including a pie-eating contest.
Fairborn Halloween Festival
- Oct. 20, 4-11 p.m., Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Oct. 23, Noon – 6 p.m.
- Downtown Fairborn
- A weekend of food, a beer garden, shopping and Foy’s Haunted Museum.
Community Fall Fest 2023
- Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Mall at Fairfield Commons – lower level
- Family-friendly fall fun with food, games and local vendors.
Rock the Rec Halloween Party
- Oct. 28, Noon – 7 p.m.
- Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
- Food trucks, live music, a costume contest and Trick or Treat at the Vandalia Rec Center.
