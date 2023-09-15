TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — An informative session is set to help people understand the basics of Medicare.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a free session on Medicare is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy.

A local insurance agent will be on-site to give a Medicare basics program called Medicare 101. Our partners say the program will answer any questions on Medicare and steps heading towards signing up.

The event does not require any registration.