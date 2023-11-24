DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the cold weather approaches, seasonal favorites like the MetroParks Ice Rink are reopening.

The RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink, located at 237 E. Monument Ave., opened for the winter season on Friday, Nov. 24.

Located along the banks of the Great Miami River, the rink is the region’s largest outdoor ice rink, measuring 70 feet by 150 feet. An overhead pavilion shelters the ice from the elements.

Anyone is welcome to visit, from complete beginners to those experienced on the ice. Lessons and special activities are held throughout the winter.

Steve Stearns is a local resident who visits the ice rink a few times each year. He brought his family out to the rink on opening day.

“It’s outstanding, to get people out in downtown a little bit,” said Stearns. “The kids are getting a little bit older, but even the older ones still like coming out here. We’ll do this at least a couple time a year.”

Admission is $7 per person, along with optional $3 skate rental. Children age 3 or younger can get in free with an adult. Season passes are also available.

Hours vary depending on the day of the week and time of the year. During severe or uncooperative weather, the rink might close. Call 937-278-2607 for the current rink status.

The rink will be open daily until March 2024. To see the full schedule and more information about the rink, click here.