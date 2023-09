DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Customers have the opportunity to pick up a sweet treat after each Bengals win.

Kroger stores across Cincinnati and Dayton will be offering free doughnuts during the 2023 football season, the company announced in a release on Sept. 17. Customers can pick up one free doughnut the day after every Cincinnati Bengals win.

Happening all season, the promotion will be available until Feb. 12, 2024.

The offer is valid for one doughnut per customer, while supplies last.