(WJW) — Finishing your taxes is never fun, especially for those who have to actually pay, but at least one company is offering sweet treats on Tax Day.

Come Tuesday (April 18, in case you didn’t know!), participating Krispy Kreme stores are offering a buy-one-get-one-nearly-free deal where customers only have to pay the sales tax on a box of 12 glazed donuts when you purchase a dozen glazed or assorted donuts.

For those looking to do the math, Ohio’s state sales tax is 5.75%.

Of course, something so delicious does have a limit. Customers can only score two dozen in-store and one dozen online that apply for the deal that day.

Find a list of participating Northeast Ohio locations right here.