MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — For Memorial Day weekend, Kings Island will be offering a special deal as a “thank you” to U.S. military members and veterans.

From May 26 to 29, all active and retired military members including veterans, reserves and National Guard will receive a free ticket to the amusement park for a single day. members only need to show a valid U.S. Military ID at the front gate turnstiles in order to redeem the offer.

In addition, military members can save up to $45 when purchasing tickets in advance online for up to six friends or family members. Click here to purchase tickets.

“This is our small way to say thank you for your service! We can’t wait to see you at Kings Island!” the park said.