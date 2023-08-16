** The video above is from previous coverage of Kings Island **

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — The days and hours thrill-seekers will be able to visit Kings Island will soon be changing again.

Kings Island will be changing their hours of operation for the current season after Sunday, Aug. 20. The park is currently open daily Monday thru Friday, but will be changing to only weekends.

On Labor Day, Soak City Water Park will close for good for the 2023 season.

The hours of operation for Kings Island on and after Friday, Aug 18 are below:

Month and Day Park Opening Hour Park Closing Hour Soak City Hours Aug. 18 10 a.m. 8 p.m. Closed Aug. 19 10 a.m. 10 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug 20 10 a.m. 8 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 5 p.m. 10 p.m. Closed Aug. 26 10 a.m. 10 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 11 a.m. 7 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 5 p.m. 10 p.m. Closed Sept. 2 10 a.m. 10 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 10 a.m. 10 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 10 a.m. 8 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, Kings Island is scheduled to reopen with Halloween Haunt.