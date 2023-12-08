KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Register now to get your pet microchipped in January.

Kettering Police Department, along with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, will host a pet microchipping event on Jan. 13. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2861 Bobbie Place in Kettering.

While not a GPS device, the microchip — a small electronic chip the size of a grain of rice — contains identification numbers that can provide pet owner contact information if the animal is ever lost and found.

An American Veterinary Medical Association study of more than 7,700 stray animals at animal shelters in 23 states showed that microchipped animals are far more likely to be returned to their owners.

Pre-registration is required to attend the event. Each microchip costs $10.

To register for the event, pet owners are asked to call Shelly Davis, Kettering animal resource officer, at 937-371-3652.

