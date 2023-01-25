Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health will hold an Open House on Sunday after moving into a former Kroger location in Centerville.

Kettering Health is celebrating Centerville Health Center with an open house event on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The new Kettering Health facility will provide additional care options to the Centerville community. The facility is located at 1023 S. Main Street in Centerville.

The health center will offer many services to patients:

Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine

Gynecology

Obstetrics

Primary Care

Attendees at the open house will be able to tour the facility, meet providers and enjoy refreshments.

The former Kroger location sat vacant for several years in Centerville Place, after the Kroger moved into a former Elder Beerman location, which is where the Kroger Marketplace sits today. Initial plans for the former Kroger site included the potential for commercial, residential, restaurant and retail stores.

To RSVP to attend the open house event, click here.

The medical facility will open to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 1.