DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hope Squad at Kettering Fairmont High School is hosting an awareness walk to help raise money for a serious cause.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, students in the Hope Squad group have organized the third annual walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention and mental wellness. A release says the money raised from the event will support the Hope Squad at Kettering Fairmont High School, Kettering Middle School and Van Buren Middle School.

Check-in for the event will be taking place at the Fairmont track at 11:30 a.m. Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner will be in attendance to make a brief presentation for attendees.

Harper Madges is the Student Director of the Fairmont Hope Squad and says that donations are very much appreciated and will go back directly to help the activities of the group. One of the items the group will do with funds collected is supporting the outreach efforts for mental health and suicide prevention initiatives of the group.

“Our goal is to raise at $2,500 and have at least 200 people attend the Walk for Hope,” Madges said. We will use these funds toward a mental health guest speaker and to help the three Kettering Hope Squads host Hope Week activities in their buildings.”

Anyone from the community is welcome to attend the free event, but must register here before attending the event.