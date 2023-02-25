DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fraze Pavilion has announced the third round of concerts coming to the Kettering stage during the 2023 season.

Richard Marx

On Saturday, June 24, Starship and Mickey Thomas will join Richard Marx at 8 p.m. for the Mix 107.7 Summerfest at the Fraze. IMDB says Marx is a pop rock singer whose songs include “Don’t Mean Nothing” and more. Tickets for the event start at $39.50.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure

Peppa Pig and friends will make their entrance into Kettering from Great Britain on Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. The event is family-friendly, so those of all ages will have fun. Peppa and her family will be on-stage as life size puppets. Tickets start at $30 for interested customers.

Queens Blvd.

A cover band from St. Louis is making its way to Kettering on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. The band has performed music from Blink 182 to Led Zeppelin, the Fraze’s website says. Concert tickets start at $5 and is a part of the venue’s $5 concert series.

Dave Koz & Friends

Dave Koz is bringing his music to Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. If you are wanting to purchase tickets for the show, they begin at $35.50. Koz has released songs, like his brand new song “Wrapped Up In Your Smile“.

All prices of tickets will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Tickets for the third round of announced performers go on sale Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. To purchase a ticket, you can make your purchase online or in person at the Fraze FanFare Store inside Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering.