DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Right now is the season of giving, and Home Depot is providing home repairs to a Middletown man who has served this country.

Todd Singh, a retired Navy Veteran who served on the USS Long Beach CGN-9 from 1986-1991, was in need of home repairs to make his house safer and more accessible.

In 2017, Singh suffered a massive heart attack and has been in and out of hospitals over the past five years. Todd now relies on a heart pump and an electronic device to control his heart.

With the help of the VFW Post 3809, The Home Depot Foundation completed much-needed updates and repairs to give Todd the safe and comfortable home he deserves.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers from Team Depot, Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, helped to make ceiling, floor and front porch repairs, gave his laundry room a makeover, upgraded the bathroom and kitchen lighting and completed landscaping for his yards.

During the project, the team also surprised Todd with a new washer and dryer for his new laundry room.

“It just warms my heart, man,” Singh said. “That you’ve got people out there willing to step up to the plate, volunteer their time, help out somebody that needs their help.”

For those wanting more information on how to volunteer to help, you can learn more here.