COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Spooky season is starting and the Ohio Statehouse is offering a unique kind of tour just for the occasion.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, tickets will go on sale for the 2023 Ohio Statehouse Haunted Tours.

Participants will have the chance to tour the “dark chambers and haunted hallways” of the Ohio Statehouse and hear the spooky tales of Ohio’s past as they are guided by lanterns through the building.

Tours will take place on Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21 and will depart every half hour between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Parking will be available at the Statehouse Underground Garage for $5 starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults ages 18 and older and $7 for children ages 12 to 17. There is also a $3 processing fee per order.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, in person at the Statehouse Museum Shop or over the phone by calling 614-728-9234.