DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fan-favorite sweet treat has made its way back to Wendy’s.

The Vanilla Frosty has made its comeback to all Wendy’s locations nationwide. Fans of the treat are encouraged to order while the dessert is still available.

“She’s a classic, she’s a star and she’s finally BACK from her tasty travels…for a limited time,” Wendy’s said.

Since the last time the fast food company has the Vanilla Frosty on the menu, the company has replaced it with the Strawberry, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Frosty.

Wendy’s hints at the Vanilla Frosty being taken back off of the menu, but the company has not released details on what would follow it after it returning.